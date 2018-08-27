Best & Worst 2018: Food & Drink

× Expand Mattias Hägglund (Photo by Kim Frost)

The Jasper; Mattias Hägglund

3113 W. Cary St., jasperbarrva.com

This year's winner for Best New Bar, the Jasper received its liquor license one day prior to opening in January 2018. Shelves at local ABC stores were sparse from the holidays, so owners Mattias Hägglund, Thomas “T” Leggett and Kevin Liu hit the road, traveling across Virginia to gather supplies such as Laird’s 12-year-old Apple Brandy. The Jasper offers the rare and unusual in one place, something Hägglund, this year’s winner for Best Bartender, is proud of. Hägglund recalls the life-changing sips of a Dark and Stormy and a Brown and Bitter in New York that sparked his cocktail-crafting spirit.“The first day I got back to Richmond, I started writing a cocktail list.”

Best New Bar

1. The Jasper

2. (TIE) The Circuit; Little Nickel

Best Bartender

1. Mattias Hägglund

2. (TIE) David Goulding, Ruth’s Chris Steak House; Kevin Sheffield, F.W. Sullivan’s and Lady N’Awlins

× 1 of 2 Expand The Hofgarden/Hofheimer Building (Photo by Luke Witt courtesy Hofheimer) × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy Quirk Hotel Prev Next

Best New Patio and/or Rooftop Space

(TIE) The HofGarden/Hofheimer Building; Quirk Hotel

2818 W. Broad St., Suite A, 804-342-0012 201 W. Broad St., 804-340-6040

The Quirk Hotel ignited the rooftop trend when they opened in April 2016, and The HofGarden/Hofheimer Building, a historic landmark with its original onion dome and mosaic tiles, followed suit in May 2017. Wear flip-flops or get snazzy. Go low-key or upscale. Rooftop spaces are an oasis. “You have an almost 360 view — it’s open air and truly outdoors,” says Sheery Abedi, Quirk’s general manager. Bobby Kruger, general manager of The Hof, says of his rooftop retreat, “The aesthetics are extremely Richmond.”

2. Graduate Richmond

3. (TIE) Casa del Barco; Kabana Rooftop

× Expand Hardywood Park Craft Brewery (Photo by Tom Raviotta)

Best Craft Beer Taproom

Hardywood Park Craft Brewery

2408-2410 Ownby Lane,804-420-2420; 820 Sanctuary Trail Drive, 804-418-3548

When Hardywood opened in 2011, it was illegal to sell beer for on-site consumption, which meant the taproom was strictly samples. Hardywood has come a long way since then, with full pours at events such as the Yart Sale, Oyster Fest and their weekly Food Truck Court, as well as the opening of Hardywood West Creek in Goochland County. Co-founder Patrick Murtaugh says, “Having people in our taproom is the best way to market our beer and educate people.”

2. The Veil Brewing Co.

3. Ardent Craft Ales

Photo courtesy The Answer

Best Brewpub

The Answer

6008 W. Broad St.,804-282-1248

Holy beer. Where in town can you get an apricot lassi fruit beer slushy, a Swiss-chocolate macaroon stout and a quadruple dry-hopped IPA all under one roof? Oh, and growler/crowler fills and an authentic banh mi sandwich? The Answer is the answer. The brewpub has become a beer lover’s haven, and with plans to add an outdoor patio and expand the space, that probably won’t be changing anytime soon.

2. (TIE) Legend Brewing Co.; Triple Crossing

Stella's restaurant (Photo by Megan Irwin)

Best Restaurant Overall

Stella's

1012 Lafayette St., 804-358-2011

Outside of RVA you don’t often see Stella’s make the "best of" listicles, and that’s OK by us. Let it be our secret. It’s already hard enough to get a table there, and we don’t need the hordes from D.C. denying us a plate of pastichio. Besides, they can always just go a little farther south to the new Stella’s in Charleston, South Carolina.

2. L’Opossum

3. Heritage

× Expand Nota Bene (Photo by Adam DuBrueler)

Best Shockoe Restaurant

Nota Bene

2110 E. Main St.,804-477-3355

Not content to let her Shockoe hotspot rest on its laurels, owner Victoria Deroche has been hard at work this year expanding — into the street. Her European-inspired patio will feature ironwork, couches and pillows, making it a perfect place to lounge and enjoy the new cocktail menu featuring craft gin and tonics and spritzes, along with select nibbles such as house-made potato chips, nuts and olives.

2. Bottoms Up Pizza

3. The Hard Shell

Best Carytown Restaurant

Can Can Brasserie

3120 W. Cary St.,804-358-7274

Throw back oysters, dip grilled bread in the herbaceous broth of your mussels and sip on thoughtfully crafted cocktails or a glass of sparkling outside on the patio, which is the perfect place for people-watching. Can Can masterfully blends upscale vibes with a laissez-faire attitude, making it the place to be.

2. The Daily Kitchen & Bar

3. East Coast Provisions

Best Fan Restaurant

Heritage

1627 W. Main St.,804-353-4060

If it’s not in season or sourced from Virginia or a neighboring state, Joe Sparatta ain’t having it. “These are the principles I believe in … we’d love to be here for 30 years,” says Sparatta, the neighborhood spot’s chef and owner. Diners can always count on affordable prices; deep-fried, creamy pimento croquettes; a bomb charcuterie board; and pork fries. Sparatta acquires a pig from Autumn Olive Farms every two weeks and makes sure to utilize the entire animal.

2. Joe’s Inn

3. Kuba Kuba

× Expand A dessert at Lemaire restaurant (Photo by Jay Paul)

Best Downtown Restaurant

Lemaire

101 W. Franklin St.,804-649-4629

The beauty of the iconic Lemaire is that diners control their destiny. “You can choose how fancy you decide to be,” says General Manager Chauncey Jenkins. Whether you’re experiencing six courses in the dining room surrounded by history and elegance, or three apps for $20 during happy hour at the plush bar (a steal), you’ll receive Southern food with Virginia heart from Executive Chef Patrick Willis, and we bet you’ll feel illustrious either way.

2. (TIE) Perly’s; Rappahannock; Tarrant’s Cafe

3. Max’s on Broad

× Expand Southbound restaurant (Photo by Jay Paul)

Best South Side Restaurant

Southbound

3036 Stony Point Road, 804-918-5431

The brainchild of Heritage’s Joe Sparatta and Lee Gregory of The Roosevelt/Alewife, Southbound is the go-to place for the RVA commuter set, bringing inventive dining to the burbs in a family-friendly environment. Gregory hopes to make it even more of a landmark with an oyster and barbecue festival currently in the planning stages. Keep an eye on the September/early October time frame for this to roll out.

2. Laura Lee’s

3. Galley

The Roosevelt (Photo by Jay Paul)

Best Church Hill Restaurant

The Roosevelt

623 N. 25th St., 804-658-1935

A corner staple in one of Richmond’s oldest neighborhoods, the Roosevelt incorporates Southern traditions. Barbecue pork rinds, country pâté and seasonal specialties from Chef Lee Gregory, a James Beard Award Foundation semifinalist, will leave you slapping your leg with delight. Scan the wine list, which is heavy on Virginia, or indulge in “a Roosevelt classic,” a seersucker with Maker’s Mark, sweet-tea syrup, Angostura and a charred lemon cube.

2. Dutch & Co.

3. (TIE) Metzger Bar & Butchery; Proper Pie Co.

Best Scott's Addition Restaurant

Lunch and Supper

1213-1215 Summit Ave., 804-353-0111

Not too snazzy, a little quirky and a lot Southern, Lunch and Supper is the friend you can always depend on for a good time. Whether you go for brunch to get your hands on a buttery biscuit, or for dinner to enjoy the pickled and fried chicken thigh, they’ve got you covered. The addition of the Brunch Market once a month, featuring vendors from Richmond and beyond, and the Urban Roost Beer Garden, means the fun transcends beyond the menu.

2. Brenner Pass

3. Tazza Kitchen

Best Far West End/Short Pump Restaurant

(TIE) The Daily Kitchen & Bar; Lehja; Tazza Kitchen

12201 W. Broad St.,804-360-3800; 11800 W. Broad St.,Suite 910, 804-364-1111; 3332 Pump Road,804-716-6448

Short Pump and the Far West End have stepped up their restaurant game. “We tried to fill a gap in this area,” says Sunny Baweja, Lehja’s chef/owner, and he has, with comforting butter chicken and lamb haandi. Meanwhile, Tazza, known for wood-fired pizza, will soon open a dedicated to-go area, Tazza Big Kitchen, while The Daily in GreenGate offers healthy and organic eats.

2. Peter Chang’s

3. Red Salt Chophouse & Sushi

Best East End Mechanicsville Restaurant

Ginger Red Asian Bistro

7500 Jackson Arch Drive, Mechanicsville, 804-427-7256

If your family loves Asian food but can’t always agree on which style to eat, Ginger Red has you covered, with Japanese sushi rolls and tempura (don’t miss the Kabocha — tempura Japanese pumpkin), Pad Thai and Vietnamese noodles, plus a familiar array of Chinese dishes. Pop in on Wednesdays for half price sushi all day.

2. Marty’s Grill

3. (TIE) Bell Cafe; Pad Thai

Best Ashland Restaurant

Iron Horse Restaurant

100 S. Railroad Ave., 804-752-6410

Ashland bills itself as the Center of the Universe, and, arguably, the anchor of that is the Iron Horse. In a distinctive 100-year-old building with busy train tracks just feet away from the sidewalk tables, the dining experience is unique in the region even before you add in live music and the small-town vibe. The best part is that they’ve managed to keep their Southern-inspired cooking fresh and exciting, something that older restaurants occasionally struggle with.

2. Caboose Market & Cafe

3. Trackside Grill

Tazza Kitchen (Photo by Jay Paul)

Best Midlothian Restaurant

Tazza Kitchen

1244 Alverser Plaza, 804-415-6224

Tazza has been an RVA favorite for years, especially with the after-work cocktail and nibbles crowd. With seasonally rotating menus featuring fresh food and even fresher cocktails, it’s not hard to see why. Even better, on their very slick website, you can order in advance and breeze through to take one of their wood-fired pizzas home.

2. Pescados

3. Wild Ginger

× 1 of 2 Expand The Daily Kitchen & Bar (Photo by Jay Paul) × 2 of 2 Expand Crostini at The Daily Kitchen & Bar (Photo by Justin Vaughan) Prev Next

The Daily Kitchen & Bar

2934 W. Cary St., 804-342-8990; 12201 W. Broad St., 804-360-3800

When The Daily hit the scene in 2013, we soon fell in love with their Brussels sprouts appetizer, which co-owner Michelle Williams jokes they can never get rid of because “people would have a riot.” The Daily’s inventive menu gives clear dietary information for everything from vegan to paleo, a much-appreciated feature when trying to gather a group for a meeting over a meal while accommodating food allergies, fad diets and personal preferences. And sure, you can find places with a full breakfast in town, but you’re going to be hard pressed to find one that has so many great and healthy options — especially on early on a weekday.

Best Restaurant for a Breakfast Meeting

1. The Daily Kitchen & Bar

2. (TIE) Can Can Brasserie; Perly’s

3. (TIE) The Egg & I; Urban Farmhouse

Best Restaurant for a Lunch Meeting

1. The Daily Kitchen & Bar

2. Can Can Brasserie

3. Panera

Best Restaurant for Vegetarian and/or Vegan Choices

1. The Daily Kitchen & Bar

2. (TIE) Ellwood Thompson’s; Fresca on Addison

3. Ipanema Cafe

Best New Restaurant Pop-Up

Cobra Burger

This elusive pop-up’s smash-style burger featuring Virginia-raised ground beef, American cheese and their famed “cobra sauce” has left Richmonders salivating for its next appearance. When coming up with a name, Adam Musselman and Kevin Kennedy asked their friend and co-founder Joshua James Franklin: “What’s the worst burger pop-up name you can think of?” His response: Cobra Burger. It stuck, and now the fellas even have matching Cobra tats.

Best New Restaurant

Little Nickel

4702 Forest Hill Ave., 804-230-8743

Polynesian vibes and the “On Vacation” pink neon sign are all part of the concept at this neighborhood gem. “You feel like you’re somewhere else, and I’m proud of that,” says co-owner Katrina Giavos. Details tend to get a little hazy after sipping on their notorious Punch Bowl or Pain Killer, so plan a second trip. Just be sure to order the Hawaiian nachos and octopus tostados.

2. Brenner Pass

3. Little Saint

North End Juice Co. (Photo by Maggie Pope)

Best Locally Owned Juice/Smoothie Cafe

North End Juice Co.

9101 Midlothian Turnpike, 804-562-0952;718 N. Cleveland St.,804-729-7340

Hailing from Virginia Beach, the Miller brothers came to Richmond with the intent of creating a walk-up-window juice bar that would promote positive energy and love. “We started with just one juicer and one blender … living out of the back of the juice bar,” says co-owner Channing Miller. North End opened in 2016 and now has two locations, with another on the way inside Peak Experiences Indoor Rock Climbing Center.

2. The Pit & the Peel

3. Ginger Juice

× Expand Pearl's Cupcakes (Photo by Chenla Ou)

Best Cupcakes

Pearl’s Cupcake Shoppe

pearlsbakeshoppe.com

There’s about to be more to love than just their cupcakes. Co-founder Laurie Blakey bought out her partner and is moving the Grove Avenue shop over to Patterson this August. With nearly triple the space, look for “pies, rolls and even a full-service coffee bar with locally sourced syrups.” And, yes, they’ll still be churning out the cupcakes.

2. Carytown Cupcakes

3. Frostings

Early Bird Biscuit Co. (Photo by Stephanie Breijo)

Best Biscuits

(TIE) Early Bird Biscuit Co; The Fancy Biscuit

119 N. Robinson St.,804-335-4570; 1221 Bellevue Ave., 804-553-3866; 1831 W. Cary St.,804- 938-3449

You already know the people from Shyndigz can bake, but at The Fancy Biscuit they go savory, and the results often mean lines out the door. The same is true of Early Bird at their bustling Fan location and at their new Bellevue location — a welcome sight for North Siders dismayed when the original shop moved out of Lakeside.

2. Rise Biscuits Donuts

3. (TIE) Saison/Saison Market; Salt&Forge

Sugar Shack doughnut (Photo by Stephanie Breijo)

Best Doughnuts

Sugar Shack

sugarshackdonuts.com

Five years ago, as Ian Kelley was transforming a run-down used-car lot across from Maggie Walker Governor’s School into a doughnut shop, few imagined how big this yeasty business would get. Now there are 10 locations, with two more slated for this year and another pair already in the works for 2019. But even after the expansion, the original Sugar Shack on Lombardy still gets crowds of customers.

2. Country Style Donuts

3. Duck Donuts

Best Cakes/Pies

Shyndigz

1903 W. Cary St., 804-938-3449

Seriously huge, seriously good. RVA’s dessert Mecca is the place to be after dinner or whenever the urge hits you. Check out their Facebook page to see when your favorite cake is on offer or for daily specials. You can also avoid the line for a table by going to Shyndigz 2Go next door or avoid putting on pants by ordering through UberEats for home delivery.

2. Proper Pie Co

3. WPA Bakery

Sub Rosa Bakery (Photo by Lauren Baldwin)

Best Bread Maker

Sub Rosa Bakery

620 N. 25th St., 804-788-7672

With two James Beard nominations under their belt, the brother and sister behind Sub Rosa, Evrim and Evin Dogu, aren’t just the bakers of choice for RVA, their little Church Hill bakery has caught national attention. Their space, well restored after a fire a couple of years ago, also was the incubator for the Longoven pop-ups — now with a permanent location in Scott’s Addition.

2. Idle Hands Bread Co.

3. Montana Gold Bread Co.

Best Pastries

Sub Rosa Bakery

620 N. 25th St., 804-788-7672

The Dogus don’t just make great bread, they put out some amazing pastries as well. Push your boundaries a bit and try their savory offerings instead of just the sweet. Their seeded braid, a twist of flaky pastry, is a uniquely delicious treat, while their borek, Balkan spiced beef or lamb wrapped in pastry, will get your day off to a strong and tasty start.

2. Whisk

3. Idle Hands Bread Co.

× 1 of 2 Expand Chauncey Jenkins, general manager at Lemaire (Photo by Steve Hedberg) × 2 of 2 Expand A cocktail from Lemaire (Photo by Jay Paul) Prev Next

Lemaire (multi-category winner)

101 W. Franklin St., 804-649-4629

Anticipatory service, attention to detail, long-term staff, an upscale, yet approachable atmosphere and a unique blend of people embody Lemaire’s essence. “The restaurant and bar are a melting pot,” says General Manager Chauncey Jenkins (left).Like Tito’s? Lemaire sold 4,000 Tito’s drinks last year. A fan of Buffalo Trace Whiskey? They’ve been known to buy entire barrels. Pair a cocktail with their Southern delights such as fried deviled eggs and oysters, and you’re in for a treat.

Best Bar for Atmosphere, Service, Quality

1. Lemaire

2. The Jasper

3. Tazza Kitchen

Regional Restaurant with the Best Customer Service

1. Lemaire

2. Tazza Kitchen

Ramen at Food Dog (Photo by Rob Hendricks)

Best Ramen Restaurant

Foo Dog

1537 W. Main St., 804-342-1800

The ramen craze may have peaked a few years ago, but there is no doubt it is still popular. Foo Dog keeps their tables packed with flexibility. Different styles, from Japanese to Malaysian, and multiple protein choices allow diners to tailor the dish precisely to their tastes. This approach tinkers with traditional authenticity, but the resulting broader appeal keeps Foo Dog popular.

2. Takara Ramen

3. Tenka Ramen

Best Pho Restaurant

Pho So 1

9135 W. Broad St., 804-562-5531; 6403 Rigsby Road, 804-673-9940

Pho menus can be a little intimidating. Words like “tendon” and “tripe” can be off-putting to the average American diner. Put your fears aside. Better yet, go to Pho So 1 and take the plunge with Bowl #01. The combination of the beef broth, the meats braised to the point of falling apart and the richness of the rendered fats will give you exactly what you need to make it through the rest of the day.

2. Mekong

3. Pho Tay Do

Best Fried Chicken

Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken

2200 W. Broad St., 804-355-1059

Even as Pulse construction and the transformation of the former Pleasant’s Hardware next door into a Whole Foods has made getting to Virginia’s only Lee’s location a little more challenging, it remains Richmond’s fried chicken of choice. Despite being on a little island as everything changes around it, there’s still a line at the drive-through, and Richmond magazine’s own Harry Kollatz Jr. still sets up in front of the Lee’s sign to deliver weather reports telling RVA how hot it is.

2. Mean Bird

3. Lunch & Supper

THE DREDGE REPORT

Mean Bird’s chicken sees a lot of love — larger-than-life pieces are smothered in a house dry rub, marinade for 24 hours, and take a dive in buttermilk before hitting the AP Flour. Make sure to checkout Mean Bird’s tangy, vinegar-based hot sauce — it’s the ultimate condiment of choice.

Lee’s Chicken holds the title for OG fried chicken, which is hand-breaded and doused in a honey dip before frying. Lee’s has maintained the same recipe for the past 27 years in RVA. A fan favorite for dipping is their sweet honey mustard.

Lunch and Supper dredges its thinly pounded chicken in seasoned all-purpose flour before it soaks in a mix of whipped eggs and buttermilk. The pieces are then smothered in a house-made breading mix and fried until GBD — golden, brown and delicious. Opt for house-made bacon and sausage gravy, or try their signature comeback sauce.

Best Mediterranean Restaurant

Stella’s

1012 Lafayette St.,804-358-2011

Since 1983, in one iteration or another, Stella’s has defined Greek food in Richmond. Of course, these days, you don’t need to score a reservation to enjoy the Giavos family’s amazing food. Just pop into Stella’s Grocery across the street from their flagship eatery or into their new market in bustling Scott’s Addition. Kotopoulo (roasted chicken) for everyone!

2. Demi’s Mediterranean Kitchen

3. (TIE) Bell Greek; Greek on Cary; Mezeh

× Expand Peter Chang's beef with green pepper and cilantro (Photo by James Dickinson)

Best Asian Takeout

Peter Chang’s

2816 W. Broad St., Suite A, 804-728-1820; 11424 W. Broad St., 804-364-1688

It’s unclear how Chef Peter Chang’s signature scallion bubble pancake would travel, but there is so much else on the menu that would be wonderful to enjoy from the comfort of your own home — especially with a well-functioning online ordering system. The Hot & Numbing Flounder Fish in Clay Pot might be just the ticket the next time you’re felled by an awful head cold.

2. Mekong

3. Fat Dragon

× Expand Lehja's street food-inspired kale chaat (Photo by Jay Paul)

Best Indian Restaurant

Lehja

11800 W. Broad St., Suite 910, 804-364-1111

Chef/owner Sunny Bejwa is hard at work keeping the menu lively at Lehja, Richmond magazine’s Restaurant of the Year in 2017. This summer, look for beet and lotus-root dishes while he draws on influences from Pondicherry, the old French colonial capital, for a new duck dish and Parsi — a blending of Indian and Persian cuisine. To top it all off, he’s enclosed the patio complete with retractable windows so it can be enjoyed year-round.

2. Lemon Cuisine of India

3. Anokha

Best Soul Food

Mama J’s

415 N. First St.,804-225-7449

Despite the rich and long history of Richmond, the culinary roots of the city are often overlooked. The unashamedly Southern fare at Mama J’s has reminded RVA that there’s more here than trendy nose to snout to be had — and it is good. And it’s not just Richmonders who’ve embraced Mama J’s, which scored a spot on Thrillist’s “50 Restaurants To Try Before You Die.”

2. Croaker’s Spot

Best Latin American/Mexican Fare

Mexico Restaurant

mexico-restaurant.com

Sure, we’ve got an increasing number of higher-end places featuring menus from south of the border, but there’s something to be said for consistency along with super-fast service. The food at Mexico isn’t flashy, but you know exactly what you’re going to get at their seven locations in and around RVA, and the prices are very reasonable.

2. En Su Boca

3. Casa del Barco

Lamplighter Coffee Roasters (Photo by Mike Freeman)

Best Coffee Roasters

Lamplighter Coffee Roasters

1719 Summit Ave., 804-447-2648; 116 S. Addison St., 804-728-2292; 26 N. Morris St., 804-308-1102

As they approach their 10th anniversary this year, Lamplighter is rebranding (new logos and such) and refocusing their menu. According to partner/master roaster Jennifer Rawlings, there will be an emphasis on using local ingredients and “completing the circle” by sending coffee waste to farms for use as compost and natural bug control. Also, look for their nitro cold brew to pop up in regional restaurants and breweries this fall.

2. Perk! Coffee & Lunchbox

3. Sugar & Twine

Burger Bach (Photo by Isaac Harrell)

Best Hamburger

Burger Bach

3426 W. Cary St., 804-359-1305; 2225 Old Brick Road, 804-716-6748; 101 Heaths Way Road, 804-594-5525

You might argue how to pronounce the name (it’s Bak), but there is no denying RVA has fallen in love with Burger Bach and its grass-fed beef from New Zealand. Their new Carytown location, a couple of blocks from the original, offers patio seating and a much saner parking situation. Of course, you can also enjoy their wonderful fries and homemade sauces in Short Pump and Midlothian.

2. Carytown Burger & Fries

3. (TIE) Boulevard Burger & Brew;Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint

Best Barbecue

Buz and Ned’s Real Barbecue

1119 N. Boulevard, 804-355-6055; 8205 W. Broad St., 804-346-4227

Food Network’s Bobby Flay helped put Buz and Ned’s on the national radar back in the day, but they’ve been topping our polls since day one. This year, they scored a visit from The Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum), who, by all accounts, enjoyed it. Of course, with food-truck favorite ZZQ all grown up and gone brick and mortar, will Buz keep the title in 2019? Stay tuned.

2. ZZQ

3. Alamo BBQ

Best Pizza

Bottoms Up Pizza

1700 Dock St., 804-644-4400

They’ve been RVA’s favorite pizza since, like, forever. Surviving blight, gentrification and floods — lots of floods — Bottoms Up has chugged along, churning out their deep-dish pies year after year. Wood-fired pizza and Neapolitan crusts may be the flavor du jour but anyone who spent their formative years in RVA has a nostalgic twinge when you mention this spot.

2. Mellow Mushroom

3. Belmont Pizzeria

Best For Aged Steaks

Buckhead’s Chop House

8510 Patterson Ave., 804-750-2000

Food trends come and go, but in America, the classic steakhouse endures. For RVA, it’s our locally grown Buckhead’s that reigns supreme over the others with its well-marbled steaks and massive wine list.

2. Ruth’s Chris Steak House

3. Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Best Catering with a Healthy Focus

Mosaic

mosaicedibles.com

There’s something to be said for longevity, and Mosaic has been on the scene for 22 years. With a focus on hyper-local ingredients, Mosaic says leave your catering misconceptions behind. “Our chefs are local artists and put thoughtful meaning into everything we do,” says Catering and Event Director Ryan Traylor. Their biggest event so far? The UCI Bike Championship, when they fed 47,000 people over 10 days and used entirely compostable products.

2. Keva Williams/FeedShine

Best Healthy Quick-Casual Restaurant

Cava

810 W. Grace St., 804-214-3850; 11780 W. Broad St., 804-210-5949

“You don’t need a snack or a nap after Cava,” says CEO Brett Schulman. Cava prides itself on regionally sourced products, restaurant-quality meals and Mediterranean flair. Cava also partners with Tricycle Gardens to help educate folks on growing veggies and enhancing their green thumb. Staffers stay healthy outside the kitchen, too: Last year team members competed an Odyssey relay race that included 100 miles of mountain biking, trail running and canoeing.

2. The Pit & the Peel

3. Goatocado

× Expand Goatocado (Photo by Stephanie Breijo)

Best Healthy-Option Food Truck

Goatocado

goatocado.com

Goatocado, one of the first food trucks in the area, had their humble start on VCU’s campus in 2011. Since then, they’ve traveled along the East Coast, appearing at festivals such as Bonnaroo and getting people hooked on their staple quinoa bowls. General Manager Chris Gayler adds that partnerships with local companies offer employees the opportunity to go on rafting trips and enjoy indoor rock climbing at Peak Experiences.

2. Boka Tako

3. Go Go Vegan Go

Best Outdoor Dining

The Boathouse

4708 E. Old Main St., 804-622-2628; 4602 Millridge Parkway, Midlothian, 804-744-2545

Sunset over the James, cyclists and runners on the Capital Trail, the city soaring off to one side. You’d be hard-pressed to find a more quintessential RVA view than the deck of the Boathouse at Rocketts Landing. An equally impressive waterfront view can be had at The Boathouse at Sunday Park in Midlothian, which overlooks the Swift Creek Reservoir.

2. Portico

3. The Daily Kitchen & Bar

Best Locally Owned Beer and/or Wine Store

Once Upon a Vine

4009 MacArthur Ave., 804-726-9463; 2817 Hathaway Road, 804-864-9463

Before owner Bob Kocher opened in 2004, he walked the streets of North Side every Wednesday, scoping out the recycling bins to see if his neighbors were interested in quality beer and wine — they were. Kocher was Legend Brewery’s first retail customer and has boasted thousands of wine and beer selections spanning six different continents since.

2. J. Emerson

3. Barrel Thief

Best Food Delivery Service and/or App

UberEats

ubereats.com

Dining has entered the information age, and Uber is all over it, with a slick website and an ever-growing list of participating restaurants. Plus, just like ordering a ride, you can watch your food progress and follow its journey across the city.

2. Quickness RVA

3. Grubhub