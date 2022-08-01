August 2022 Issue

× Expand Illustration by Mark Weaver

80 / Filling the Void While our local daily newspaper cuts staff and pages, a variety of new online media outlets have emerged, each carving out a specialized area of focus. We explore the new media landscape and present a mini guide to its players. By Paula Peters Chambers

88 / Best & Worst 2022 Wondering about the best place to get your hair cut, shop for shoes or plan a first date? In our 35th annual Best & Worst survey, readers share their picks for the area’s top shops, restaurants, community events and more, along with their thoughts on some of the region’s less stellar moments. With 188 categories, we cover it all.

UPFRONT

24 / From the Editor

LOCAL

34 / Real Estate A 19th-century house, dismantled brick by brick, hits the market.

34 / Tourism After the protests of 2020, Richmond sees a surge in historic tourism.

36 / Development In Henrico, developers work to convert the old Best Products headquarters into a “living building.”

38 / My Take Struggling with rising inflation and high gas prices? Take the bus. By Richard Hankins

42 / Politics After Roe, pro-choice advocates mobilize to protect abortion access in Virginia.

46 / Flashback In the late 1990s, a public display featuring Robert E. Lee resulted in fire and ire. By Harry Kollatz Jr.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

52 / Datebook Arrested Development at The Meadow Event Park, the return of “Wicked”, the Dragon Boat Festival at Rocketts Landing, Weird Al Yankovic at Dominion Energy Center and comedian Mike Epps at the Altria Theater

55 / Q&A A conversation with singer-songwriter Tyler Meacham

56 / Spotlight The Carytown Watermelon Festival serves up fruit and fun.

58 / Spotlight Explore “(re)Framing Protest: Design + Hope” at The Branch Museum.

LIVING

64 / Style A local embroidery shop specializes in the unexpected.

66 / Try This Clubs offer a chance to enjoy the boating lifestyle.

68 / Health Microbes may hold clues to earlier diagnosis and treatment of pancreatic cancer.

70 / Travel Put on your walking shoes and get ready to explore Lynchburg and its seven hills.

74 / Parenting Consistency and structure are the keys to charting success in parenting. By Christine Suders

EAT & DRINK

205 / In Depth The Roosevelt’s new executive chef is reunited with her hometown.

208 / Ingredient Zingy and aromatic, lemongrass is a happenin’ herb.

210 / Spotlight Hamidullah Noori, chef-owner of The Mantu

212 / Open Tab Sake spills into cocktails.

212 / 5 Faves A tour of the region’s juiciest burgers

214 / Q&A Catching up with Smoky Mug pitmaster Ryan Maynes

214 / Purveyor Dreaming Tree Farms

217 / Column The connection between political ideology and buying power in the world of food By Eileen Mellon

Private Schools Guide

170 / Building up the Arts Schools invest in new places for students to perform, learn and grow. By Emily Carter

174 / Learning Their Way Neurodivergent students find their place in Richmond’s specialty schools. By Laura Anders Lee

