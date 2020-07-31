August 2020 Issue

While Richmond magazine has always relied on paid individual subscriptions and newsstand sales, we feel compelled to share our entire print edition online for free during these challenging times. We ask that you complete the short form below to access the issue, and if you'd like to receive future issues of Richmond magazine, visit richmondmag.com/subscribe!

In This Issue

Illustration by Em Roberts

72 / The Reopening Dilemma As area officials prepare for the coming school year, parents and teachers share their experiences with online schooling and their concerns about what going back to school will mean in the midst of a pandemic. By Rodrigo Arriaza

80 / Best & Worst Though some would call this the “worst” year ever, there’s still plenty to love about Richmond. Readers share the best — and worst — aspects of the coronavirus pandemic and their favorite restaurants, shops, activities and more in this 33rd annual survey.

UPFRONT

22 / From the Editor

LOCAL

32 / Nature Debunking snake myths

34 / Recreation Henrico County and the YMCA of Greater Richmond partner on a new aquatics facility; The Capital Region Land Conservancy and Richmond’s Green Team join forces to acquire land for parks in South Richmond.

36 / My Take In difficult times, artistic expression and creativity are more critical than ever. By Stefanie Fedor

40 / News Richmond leaders are taking steps to reform police practices, but some organizers say proposed changes need to go further.

44 / Flashback Think this year is bad? Some would say 1870 was the worst year ever. By Harry Kollatz Jr.

192 / Parting Shot In the era of social distancing, drive-ins make a comeback.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

50 / Spotlight Mending Walls RVA uses public art as a vehicle for empathy, connection and conversation.

52 / Diversions The Richmond Symphony returns, The Valentine reopens with an exhibition that transports guests to the 1920s, nature gets a new look at Maymont, plus a hunt for history, and drive-in movies at West Broad Village.

54 / Spotlight Author Rachel Beanland’s first novel is making waves.

56 / Review A Virginia Museum of Fine Arts exhibition on the remnants of sunken Egyptian cities raises curiosity and excitement.

LIVING

59 / Style We asked some home decor purveyors for tips on brightening and refreshing your home environment in late summer.

62 / Fitness/Wellness Take a HIIT — a high-intensity interval training workout — and give your fitness regimen a boost.

64 / Health The commonwealth’s pandemic response has been bolstered by the work of Virginia Medical Reserve Corps volunteers.

66 / Travel Think Floyd for a late-summer mountain getaway.

70 / Family Provide your children with magic and memorable moments even as you navigate a new normal. By Elizabeth Becker

EAT & DRINK

178 / Perspective These beer can labels created by local artists and designers for local breweries are thoughtful works of art.

180 / Ingredient Tomatillos are one of the season’s brightest and most versatile crops.

182 / Recipes Baking pros share tips, tricks and their favorite pies.

184 / 5 Faves Celebrate summer with a bounty of seafood boils.

184 / Open Tab The best libations in life are frozen.

186 / Profile Rabia “Ruby” Kamara returns to Richmond to leave a sweet mark in North Side.

186 / Purveyor SoulSmith Kombucha

188 / Insider A global pandemic forces the industry to reflect on mental health issues and the future. By Eileen Mellon

Private Schools Guide

154 / Growth Pains Veritas School has acquired additional buildings in Ginter Park to accommodate increased enrollment. But expansion plans will alter the landscape of the community, a source of concern for some neighbors. By Paul Karns

158 / Same Schools, New Rules Private schools rethink the format of education while adhering to government guidelines laid out to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic. By Dina Weinstein

