August 2019 Issue

× Expand Lettering by Sarah Barton, photo by Jeff Saxman; special thanks to David Roberts

92 / The Long Game With new owners, a new coach and 22 new players, the Richmond Kickers hope to redefine professional soccer in the city. By Jack Cooksey

102 / Too Much of a Good Thing? China’s ban on imported waste forces local governments to rethink recycling. By Carol A.O. Wolf

108 / Best & Worst Readers share their top outdoor destinations and activities, the worst story to come out of local government this year, their favorite restaurants and shops, and more in our 32nd annual survey.

202 / Changing of the Guard New educators prepare to lead local private schools this fall. By Dina Weinstein

206 / Leveling the Playing Field Serving students in challenging economic circumstances, Anna Julia Cooper Episcopal School’s teachers, administrators and parents are in it for the long haul. By Julinda D. Lewis

UPFRONT

26 / From the Editor

LOCAL

36 / Sports Richmond remains divided on the benefits of the Redskins training camp.

38 / Business Ashland uses incentives to reinvigorate its lodging market.

40 / Q&A Richmond’s new police chief, William C. Smith, shares his views on law enforcement.

42 / Development Two new golf and entertainment venues are set to open.

44 / My Take Murals, transportation and development alter the character of a familiar place. By Lauren Francis

48 / Media Ultra Radio Richmond establishes a home for Spanish-language music on the FM dial.

52 / Picture This Virginia Special Olympics Summer Games and the Arthur Ashe Boulevard Dedication

54 / Flashback A half-century ago, Hurricane Camille slammed into Virginia. By Harry Kollatz Jr.

256 / Look Back Henry W. “Chuck” Richardson reemerges to run for the 5th District City Council seat he left in 1995.

A&E

60 / Best of 7 Jim Gaffigan at Altria Theater, “Forever Plaid” at Hanover Tavern, Beres Hammond at The National, Pieces of a Dream at The Tin Pan, author Margot Lee Shetterly at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, screening of “The Debt” at Firehouse Theatre, and The Temptations and Four Tops

64 / Q&A Singer Bobby Caldwell has worn many hats over his 40-year career.

66 / Words Gayla Mills’ guide to getting back to music or getting started

68 / Improv Coalition Theater’s N.A.W. improv showcases performers of color.

LIVING

73 / Style Bring your home decor into the New Age.

74 / Shop Talk Biba Letterpress Studio and Indigo Avenue

76 / Fitness & Wellness Keeping kids in motion helps them physically and mentally.

78 / Health A new surgical protocol leads to enhanced recovery.

82 / Travel Quiet pleasures and apple uglies on Hatteras Island

86 / Family Building a family through the trials of life By James Warren

EAT & DRINK

241 / Review Aloi

244 / Ingredient Basil is an herbaceous summer standout.

246 / Profile Behind the barrel with Reservoir Distillery’s Mary Allison

248 / Five Faves Smoked meat sandwiches

249 / Quick Take Soul Taco

250 / Around Town Carnivorous delights

252 / Insider After 20 years, Acacia’s roots run deep through Richmond restaurants. By Eileen Mellon