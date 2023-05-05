Yes, And More

× Expand Lucretia Anderson (Photo courtesy Yes, And! Theatrical Co.)

In the final act of its inaugural season as a producing theater company, Yes, And! Theatrical Co. will stage “The Light” at Firehouse Theatre for 14 performances, May 11-27. The play features a young couple navigating troubled waters. Genesis, played by Katrinah Carol Lewis, and Rashad, played by Durron Tyre, are newly engaged, but assumptions about sexual conduct and Black identity threaten to derail their relationship.

“At its core, the play is really about love,” says director Lucretia Anderson. “How do we evolve, not only as a society, but in our personal relationships?” Anderson is proud of the onstage talent. “These actors have grown their roles as a couple. There’s a lot of banter, and it’s fun to see them develop their chemistry.”

Yes, And! plans to release a schedule for 2023-24 by early summer. “We’ve had an incredible response from our growing audience,” says Artistic Director Maggie Roop. “It’s been the highlight of season one.”

Tickets for “The Light” are $37.

yesandrva.org