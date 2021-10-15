Two Times Funny

× Expand (From left) Steve Martin and Martin Short (Photo courtesy Altria Theater)

Steve Martin and Martin Short may be the funniest set of best friends. Since meeting on the set of the 1986 film “The Three Amigos,” the two have worked on a variety of projects together, including the “Father of the Bride” movies, their Netflix comedy special “An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life” and the popular murder mystery-comedy “Only Murders in the Building,” streaming on Hulu.

Their current tour, “The Funniest Show in Town at the Moment,” comes to the Altria Theater on Oct. 22. The comedic duo spoke with Richmond magazine (Martin from New York and Short via Los Angeles) about roasting each other, their writing process and what it would be like if they moved in together.

Richmond magazine: After 18 months of quarantine, what's it like to be in front of live audiences again?

Steve Martin: We did some shows in August, and it was quite thrilling. Two of them were outdoors, and one was in a big space that we felt very safe in and the audience was masked. There was absolutely no difference between a masked audience and a regular audience. It was very encouraging, and the show went well. We were a little rusty, but we got it together after 10 minutes onstage and we always have a good time.

RM: What was the writing process for the show?

Martin Short: We used the [Amazon smart speaker] Echo Show that we have in our offices where we sit and see each other and talk and sit in front of our computers and go through jokes and edit things out that feel outdated or add new things. We’re constantly doing that ever since we started doing [the tour].

RM: A popular segment in your comedy shows is when you roast each other. Are there any off-limits topics between the two of you?

Martin: Our [off-limits topics] are somehow understood. We know what each others’ boundaries are because we think the same way, and we know what’s allowed and what’s not.

Short: For example, Steve is very pale.

Martin: I disagree.

Short: Yeah, well, look in the mirror. Steve looks like what happens when you bleach bleach.

Martin: I’m offended. I’m canceling you.

RM: Speaking of canceling, we live in an era where some comedians feel that they can’t tell certain jokes. Do you feel the same way?

Martin: We naturally just don’t go there. We’re trying to be inclusive to the audience, and the last thing we want to hear is ‘boo.’ It’s not what we’re going for, so we naturally stay away from controversial topics. That’s something we maybe used to do, but I have no interest in it now.

Short: I don’t even think we did [talk about controversial topics] 40 years ago. But some careers are often based on that. I saw Madonna on ["The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy] Fallon" the other night, and she’s still trying to shock and disrupt the world with her behavior, and that’s kind of been her schtick for a long time, but it was never ours.

RM: Given the success of “Only Murders in the Building,” was there ever any thought about adding Selena Gomez to your show as a special guest?

Martin: That would be very complicated. So the answer would be no. She has her own show, so she would just walk onstage and then walk off. We couldn’t accommodate a band or anything for her to do anything. We haven’t thought about it. I mean, it’s not impossible if we were playing a place where we were all coincidentally there, like New York City, but we wouldn’t impose that on her. It’s a big ask.

RM: Is there anything you can tell us about season two of “Only Murders in the Building”?

Short: No.

Martin: Season two is being written, and we’re supposed to start shooting in six weeks. That’s actually all we know. We like to keep it under wraps so we’re surprised along with the audience. But we see the scripts early, obviously, but I don’t want to know too much.

RM: The both of you have worked on so many projects together. Is there anything else you want to do?

Martin: I don’t think we’re going to move in together.

Short: I think that would be difficult for your wife and child.

Martin: It would be too crowded. Also the constant jokes would become annoying to everyone in the house, so I don’t think we’re going to do that.

Short: And then you’re living 24 hours a day with the banjo.

Martin: We’re so happy doing this show, we’re not really looking ahead. We have enough on our plate between the [Hulu] show and the live show that could keep us busy until we’re exhausted.

RM: Bela Fleck or Earl Scruggs?

Martin: [Laughs] I want to tell you a story before I answer that — well, Bela Fleck actually tells the story. He was in Nashville, and he was speeding, and he got pulled over by a policeman, and Bela was trying to talk himself out of the ticket. And the cop said, "Who’s the greatest banjo player in the world?” and Bela Fleck said, “Earl Scruggs,” and the cop let him go. So I’m going to say Earl Scruggs in the tradition of Bela Fleck.

RM: SCTV or SNL?

Short: Oh, that’s an impossible one, they’re both brilliant.

Martin: You know, he doesn’t know how to spell, so he probably doesn’t know what you’re talking about.

Short: SCTV, that’s not how you spell soup. I would say they’re both remarkable, and I can’t compare them. They were both monumental experiences in my career.

RM: The “Three Amigos” or “Only Murders in the Building”?

Short: Take it, Steve.

Martin: I’m going to have to go with “Only Murders in the Building” because “Amigos” was so long ago and this is our current fave.

Short: I would say the same.

Steve Martin and Martin Short come to the Altria Theater Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $69.50 to $250. Masks required.