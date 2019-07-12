× Expand The life and work of author Toni Morrison is considered in the documentary "Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am." (Photo courtesy Magnolia Pictures)

A film about Pulitzer Prize-winning author Toni Morrison that opens this weekend was produced by Richmond native Chad Thompson, an alumnus of the University of Richmond and former employee of The Martin Agency.

“Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am,” which had a limited release last month, delves into the life and career of the author of “Song of Solomon,” “The Bluest Eye,” “Beloved” and other acclaimed works. Morrison's novels deal with the complexities of race, gender and history.

The 120-minute-long film, directed by Timothy Greenfield-Sanders, details Morrison’s life, including her childhood in Lorain, Ohio; education at Howard University; book tours with Muhammad Ali; teaching at Princeton University; and winning the Nobel Prize in Literature.

Through interviews with Oprah Winfrey, activist Angela Davis, photographer Fran Lebowitz, author Walter Mosley, poet Sonia Sanchez and the author herself, the documentary presents numerous anecdotes about Morrison and her impact. Morrison’s interview, filmed in a straight-on, portrait-like style, includes accounts of her writing process and life events.

"I think everyone who sees the film just comes away ... understanding what a powerful storyteller is, and in this case with the documentary, she’s telling her own life story," says Thompson, one of several producers of the film. "And I think certainly when you see the film you’re entertained, and educated and enlightened, but hopefully you’re inspired, too, to reread Toni."

“Tony Morrison: The Pieces I Am” is now playing locally at the Criterion Cinemas at Movieland.