‘Son of a Nutcracker!’

The Movies on Brown’s Island series concludes at sunset on Dec. 11 with the holiday classic “Elf,” the story of a man named Buddy, played by Will Ferrell, who leaves Santa’s workshop and travels to New York City in search of his biological father. Though no one else seems to be wearing tights, Buddy still employs his Christmas spirit to transform his cynical surroundings and eventually (spoiler alert!) save Christmas.

Settle into your lawn chairs, spread out your blankets and laugh along with Buddy’s antics amid views of the James River and the Richmond skyline. There will be popcorn, ice cream and other concessions, and parking will be available at the Belle Isle lot and along Second and Fifth streets. Admission is $5.

