Sing It Loud

× Expand Photo by Susan Katz

The Brotherhood Singers have performed with just their voices ever since they started in 1988 at Ninth Baptist Church in Covington, Kentucky. The gospel a cappella group has five members, but they function like a quartet, using an extra member’s voice for emphasis on four-part harmonies. Perhaps that’s what caught the ears of gospel group the Dixie Hummingbirds, which passed along the Brotherhood Singers’ demo to the right person. Since then, they’ve traveled all over America and internationally with their heavenly voices, and they’re known for their mixture of Christian hymns such as “Amazing Grace” and “Somewhere to Lay My Head” with West African rhythms.

As part of the free Richmond Folk Festival this month, they’ll be performing every day. See the event schedule for showtimes.

richmondfolkfestival.org