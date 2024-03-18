A Present for the Moment

× Expand Terence Sullivan stars as the wolf in Richmond Shakespeare’s production of “Into the Woods.” (Image courtesy Richmond Shakespeare)

Richmond Shakespeare continues its 25th anniversary season with Stephen Sondheim’s “Into the Woods,” a musical rendition of the Brothers Grimm fairytales, bringing to life timeless characters and stories with a modern twist.

The final weekend to catch the production is approaching, with performances onstage March 21-24. The shows begin at 7:30 p.m. March 21-23 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 24, with a special 2 p.m. show Saturday, March 23. Hosted at The Steward School’s Lora M. Robins Theatre, 11600 Gayton Road in Henrico County, the theater seats 500 people, making “Into the Woods” the largest production in Richmond Shakespeare’s history.

“Stephen Sondheim, often referred to as ‘The Shakespeare of Broadway,’ is one of the most celebrated figures in the history of musical theater. His work is thought-provoking, exhilarating and powerful to experience,” says Richmond Shakespeare Managing Director Jase Smith Sullivan. “We are thrilled to celebrate his legacy with our company’s first major musical.” The play is based on the Tony Award-winning book written by James Lapine.

“Into the Woods,” which ended its Broadway run in 2023, dives into family, wishes and the importance of making the right choices. It is an intersection of fantasy worlds, reimagining the widely renowned stories. The audience follows the lives of a baker and his wife who wish for a child; Cinderella, who wants to attend the King’s Festival; and Jack, who hopes his cow will provide milk. When the baker and his wife learn that their problems are the result of a terrible curse, they set off on a quest to break it. In the end, wishes are granted, but not without disastrous consequences.

“A lot of the lessons that are taught in this play are the same as the lessons I try to teach my kids,” says Terence Sullivan, a father to 4-year-old twins, who in the musical portrays the wolf and Cinderella’s prince.

With this production Sullivan, who has 1.2 million followers on his fantasy-themed, storytelling TikTok account, has returned to the Richmond stage for the first time since taking an acting hiatus. A Richmond Theatre Community Award winner, he joins a powerhouse cast of fellow award winners including Susan Sanford as the witch, Durron Marquis Tyre-Gholson as the baker, Maggie Marlin-Hess as the baker’s wife, Grey Garrett as Cinderella and Lukas D’Errico as Jack. Smith Sullivan says more than 200 people tried out for the production, making it an especially competitive selection process resulting in an especially talented cast.

Tickets are $45 (discounts are available for students, military and ages 65 and up). All regularly scheduled performances also offer $20 “rush” tickets one hour prior to the show at the Lora M. Robins Theatre box office, depending on availability.

“Into the Woods” is the third of five shows during Richmond Shakespeare’s 25th anniversary season and is followed by “Much Ado About Nothing” May 23-June 23 and “Doctor Faustus” July 4-21, both at Agecroft Hall, 4305 Sulgrave Road, as part of the 2024 Richmond Shakespeare Festival. Membership passes are available for $120 and include entry into the three remaining productions.

“We are lucky to have been alive during the time of Stephen Sondheim,” says Producing Artistic Director James Ricks. “I think his work will be studied and performed for as long as we have been poring over the works of William Shakespeare. His attention to language, rhythm, character and storytelling is unparalleled, and we’re excited to bring his work to life.”

“Into the Woods” closes this weekend with performances March 21-24 at The Steward School’s Lora M. Robins Theatre. Tickets are $45.