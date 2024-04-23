Animation Destination

× Expand A still from “Cryptozoo” (Image courtesy Magnolia Pictures)

After a successful 2023 debut, the Richmond Animation Festival is back at The Byrd Theatre on April 28. The event runs from 5:30 to 10 p.m. and opens with a spotlight on international animated short films. At 7:30 p.m., Kentucky-based artist and musician Robert Beatty will showcase some of his work followed by a discussion. His visual art includes animated and graphic design, video, sculpture, illustration, and more. He’s renowned for creating more than 75 album covers including psychedelic rocker Tame Impala’s “Currents.” He also performs electronic music as part of Three Legged Race and is a founding member of rock band Hair Police.

Tickets to the R-rated program are $10.

