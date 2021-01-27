Q&A: Avi Liberman

× Expand Texas-raised and Israeli-born comedian Avi Liberman's film about his tours of Israel screens at the virtual Israeli Film Festival from the Weinstein JCC. (Photo courtesy Weinstein JCC)

“Land of Milk and Funny,” a documentary screening at the 11th annual Israeli Film Festival from Richmond’s Weinstein JCC, captures several years of comedian Avi Liberman’s biannual comedy tours of Israel. The tours, which started in 2003, have featured many American comedians, including Wayne Federman (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”), Roy Wood Jr. (“The Daily Show”) and Craig Robinson (“The Office”). A trailer for the film features the funnymen sharing their observations of Israeli culture and history, to hilarious effect. There’s also a serious side to Liberman’s efforts: Tour proceeds benefit the Koby Mandell Foundation, named for an Israeli-American teen who was murdered by terrorists in 2001 near his home in Israel. The foundation provides support to Israeli families whose loved ones were victims of terrorist attacks or tragedies. The “Comedy for Koby” shows, according to Liberman’s website, have featured 30 comedians and 100 performances and have raised approximately $250,000. We caught up with Liberman via phone as he was preparing for a comedy show in Moscow.

Richmond magazine: You talk a lot in your comedy about life as a Jewish man. How has being Jewish affected your sense of humor?

Avi Liberman: When I first started stand-up, I used to shy away from anything Jewish because I thought my name is so Jewish, I don't want to come off that way. So I really wouldn't do a lot of Jewish material. And then I began to realize that in comedy you can't run away from who you are, and I am very Jewish — bottom line. So then I began to focus more on that. And now I'm one of the go-to comedians for any Jewish event or Jewish show.

RM: What’s the process been like to assemble a team of comedians for the “Comedy for Koby” shows?

Liberman: I kind of wanted a balanced show. I wanted three comedians that are very funny, obviously that's the main criteria. And I just wanted to make sure that the acts are very different from each other, so it’ll be a varied show.

RM: What sparked the idea of making a documentary about the tour?

Liberman: I visited Israel when things were really bad there in 2002 or 2003. That's when there were suicide bombings. Nobody was visiting, and it was just kind of to show a sign of support. The first idea was to just sort of give everybody a safe, fun night out, and now the money at the gate goes to a charity called the Koby Mandell Foundation.

RM: You named your tour “Comedy for Koby,” after Mandell.

Liberman: People ask at the beginning, like, “Is it appropriate? Is it appropriate to have a comedy show called ‘Comedy for Koby’?” After we were in the middle of the very first tour — I'll never forget — one of the comics was onstage, and Seth Mandell, [Koby’s] father, he looks at me and goes, “You know, everywhere Sherry [his wife] and I go, people kind of walk on eggshells around us because they don't know what to say. And now, all of a sudden, people are coming up to us saying, ‘That was a great show. When's the next one?’ ” So that was kind of nice to hear.

The Weinstein Jewish Community Center’s 11th annual Israeli Film Festival continues this week and streams “Land of Milk and Funny” online from Jan. 27 to Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. $12.