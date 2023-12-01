Visions of Sugar Plums

× Expand Richmond Ballet performs “The Nutcracker” at the Carpenter Theatre Dec. 8-24.

“The Nutcracker” ballet, a magical blend of classical music, dance, arts, fantasy and athleticism, has become a Christmastime staple in cultures around the globe. Originally commissioned by the Imperial Russian Ballet in 1891 and first performed in the U.S. in 1944, the ballet is widely considered the most popular in the world.

It’s based on a children’s fairy tale by E.T.A. Hoffmann that was adapted by Alexandre Dumas. The familiar story of a little girl named Clara who receives a nutcracker for Christmas and goes on a fantastical journey to the Land of Sweets has introduced many generations to the world of classical ballet. The original choreography by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov and recognizable musical score by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky have both been adapted countless times to suit diverse performers and audiences.

Locally, several professional ballet companies and dance schools offer multiple opportunities to join in the holiday spirit and celebrate along with Clara. All feature beautiful costumes and spirited dancing.

× Expand A scene from Richmond Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker”

Central Virginia Dance Academy presents a full production of the two-act ballet performed by CVDA students and three guest artists (Ronald Wagstaff, Joe Seaton and Misha Nikitine) at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen, Dec. 14-17. Tickets are $21.

Dance instructor Marianne Kelley performed in “The Nutcracker” from age 9 through adulthood, when she took on the coveted role of the Sugar Plum Fairy. Today, she remains involved from behind the curtain as Marianne Kelley’s School of Dance presents the ballet Dec. 15-17 at Collegiate School’s Oates Theater. Tickets are $25 to $40.

Stavna Ballet, a professional company located in Midlothian, will be joined by members of the Stavna Youth Ballet for their holiday performances at the Perkinson Center for the Arts & Education, Dec. 15-17. Stavna Development Coordinator Lizzie Woodington says, “We are very proud of all the hard work our students, company and staff are doing this year, and we can’t wait to share it with [audiences].” Tickets are $35.

Last but not least, the city’s own Richmond Ballet offers performances of “The Nutcracker” featuring the professional company along with pre-professional trainees and more than 150 students from the School of Richmond Ballet and its Minds in Motion program. Artistic Director Stoner Winslett’s choreography features a leaping Russian bear, a dueling Mouse King, a floating butterfly and a magical Christmas tree that grows before the audience’s eyes. Richmond Ballet spokesperson Audrey Fain says, “Audiences will be dazzled once again by the colorful scenery and striking lighting design, both of which premiered last December.” The company performs live with the Richmond Symphony at the Dominion Energy Center’s Carpenter Theatre, Dec. 8-24. Tickets are $25 to $140.