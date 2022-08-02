Mike Check

× Expand Photo courtesy Mike Epps

When you try to put the early stand-up comedy of Mike Epps into perspective, it might be useful to think of baseball-like analytics. Was there any modern comedian with a better laughs-per-minute percentage, a more impressive guffaw-to-groan ratio?

Although he’s best known as an actor (“Next Friday,” “The Hangover”), the Indianapolis-born comedian’s 2009 stand-up special, “Under Rated ... Never Faded & X-Rated” is revered the way the 1927 Yankee squad is among baseball historians — it's as good as it gets. But in the past few years, Epps’ observational torrent on marriage, Hollywood and his former life as a drug dealer began to lose its slugging power. Alas, his recent Netflix outing, “Indiana Mike,” is disappointing — like watching a cherished veteran go through a batting slump.

Let’s hope this undeniably funny man stages a rally when he goes to bat at the Altria Theater on Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $52.50 to $102.50.

altriatheater.com