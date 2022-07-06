Daddy Issues

× Expand Photo courtesy Virginia Repertory Theatre

Directed by Richmond-born actor Happy Mahaney and featuring hits from the Swedish band ABBA, “Mamma Mia!” tells the story of a mother, daughter and three fathers. Sophie, a bride-to-be, searches for her true father, discovering her own identity along the way.

This year proves momentous for fans of the Swedish foursome, as they are presenting a virtual concert in London this month to celebrate their first album in nearly four decades. Until the virtual show comes stateside, visit the picturesque Greek island of Kalokairi and relish the energetic tunes and vibrant characters of this timeless story through Aug. 7 at the November Theatre.

Showtimes vary. Tickets are $40 to $70.

va-rep.org