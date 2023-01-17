Saved by the Beat

× Expand Photo by Jeremy Daniel

Maybe what we all need right now is a little more “Hairspray.” In the world of the Broadway musical based on John Waters’ 1988 film set in Baltimore, misfits have a chance to shine, racial barriers are broken, and love wins the day. Throw in some beehive hairdos, exuberant dancing and 1960s R&B, and you might find yourself bopping down the street like Tracy Turnblad, the production’s irrepressible heroine who dreams of appearing on a teenage dance show.

The touring production shimmies its way into Richmond’s Altria Theater from Jan. 24-29, featuring Andrew Levitt (aka Nina West from “RuPaul’s Drag Race”) in the iconic role of Tracy’s larger-than-life mother, Edna Turnblad. Tickets are $38.50 to $78.50.

altriatheater.com