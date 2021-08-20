Grief Gallery

× Expand Image courtesy Christine Sloan Stoddard

Christine Sloan Stoddard’s first feature-length film, “Sirena’s Gallery,” screens at 7 p.m. on Aug. 27 at The Byrd Theatre. The film follows recently widowed art gallery owner Sirena during the pandemic as she struggles to keep her business afloat, and as she is forced to mourn her husband in isolation.

In the film, primarily shot at 1708 Gallery, Stoddard explores loneliness and grief through a modern-day lens. The film features local talent and was written and directed by and stars Stoddard, founder of Quail Bell Press & Productions and author of “Desert Fox by the Sea.”

Tickets are $10.