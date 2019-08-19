‘Moments to Remember’

× Expand Cast members from "Forever Plaid" (Photo by Jason Collins)

The premise of “Forever Plaid,” running through Aug. 25 at the Hanover Tavern stage of Virginia Rep, is a heavy metaphor: A quartet of fabulous harmonizers on the way to their first big gig are killed when their car is broadsided by a bus carrying schoolgirls to see The Beatles on “The Ed Sullivan Show.” They miraculously reunite, however, for a revue of the songs that played on that fateful 1950 car radio. These include “Love Is a Many-Splendored Thing,” “Three Coins in the Fountain” and “Sixteen Tons.”

Director Wes Seals and Musical Director Travis West weave together the talents of Caleb Wade, Ian Page, and, making their Virginia Rep debuts, Mitchell Ashe and PJ Llewellyn. The musical answers the question of whether there are matching sportscoats in the afterlife.

$44

va-rep.org