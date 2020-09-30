Dragon Cinema

× Expand Image courtesy Dreamworks

The recent influx of drive-in movies taking over sporting facility parking lots has come to City Stadium. On Oct. 2, the home of the Richmond Kickers screens “How to Train Your Dragon” as a carpool cinema event. This Oscar-nominated film spawned two sequels, video games and a television series.

The event supports Mentor Virginia, a nonprofit that connects youth with trained mentors. Food trucks will be on site. Tickets are $25 per car (maximum of six people) and must be purchased in advance.

The training begins at 7:30 p.m.; rain date is Oct. 9.