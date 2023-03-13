Curtain Call

This summer, creativity takes center stage. Several community theaters across the metro area offer day camps that transport children to another time and place without leaving Richmond.

Campers experience the magic of storytelling and the joy of performing, all while gaining real-world skills. Richmond’s theater camps help kids speak more confidently in public and build relationships with peers. By acting as another character, they learn empathy and increase their emotional intelligence.

Whether students already love the stage or want to try something new, theater camp is the ticket to a fun-filled and enriching experience.

CSz Richmond Theater

Comedic stars such as Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Steve Carell and Keegan-Michael Key all got their start with improvisation. In this unique style of theater, the plot, characters and dialogue are made up in the moment and costumes and set pieces are created through the performers’ actions and words.

Since 1996, CSz Richmond Theater in the West End has been offering Camp ComedySportz summer improv classes where students come together to learn and laugh.

“The greatest joy for our instructors comes from seeing personalities blossom and confidence grow after only a few days,” says Education Director Teylor Burke.

Improv isn’t about individual success but about making fellow performers look good — extraverts share the spotlight and shy kids come out of their shells.

“Often those quiet, introspective students create the most connected scenes because they’re observing everything,” Burke says. “Getting on stage can be scary at first, but we practice each step of the way to make sure everyone gets the most out of the performance. We always have each other’s back. Our work together is bigger than anything we could create individually.”

At the end of the week-long camp, students show off their newly acquired skills during an improv performance. “Improv teaches resilience and resistance to failure,” Burke says. “In most aspects of their schooling, students are taught that there is one right answer and infinite wrong answers, but improv turns that on its head. You are right and valid just for getting on that stage.”

Summer Sessions at CSz Richmond Theater

Camp ComedySportz for Elementary Students: Rising grades 2-5; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday, June 26-30; July 31-Aug. 4

Camp ComedySportz for Middle School Students: Rising grades 6-8; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday, June 12-16; July 10-14; July 24-28; Aug. 14-18

Camp ComedySportz for High School Students: Rising grades 9-12; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday, June 19-23; July 17-21; Aug. 7-11

The class fee for each session is $325; $300 if registered by March 31. cszrva.com/comedy-camps

Swift Creek Mill Theatre

Established in 1965, Swift Creek Mill Theatre provides south-central Virginia with lively performances and rich educational programming. The Chesterfield County venue gets its name from the circa 1663 gristmill that the 360-year-old building originally housed. Today, the facility includes a restaurant and tavern along with a theater hosting year-round performances for both adults and youth.

This summer, the theater will offer two camps where kids are immersed in the language and art of live theater. In the first two-week session, middle school students will audition, rehearse and perform an adaptation of Disney’s “Frozen.” In the second session, high school students will stage an adaptation of the 1950 musical “Guys and Dolls.”

“This year, we’re implementing a more rounded educational view of theater and bringing in professional designers and technical specialists from around Richmond to teach students things like costume, set building and lighting,” says August Hundley, director of education and outreach.

Hundley says they’re looking forward to another enriching summer, where students will gain confidence, stage presence and collaborative skills.

“Theater can set students up for success in the real world,” Hundley says. “As the director, I open the floor for all ideas on how to make the process flow better and allow students to express their ideas and opinions openly without any judgment. The theater is a safe space, and I think everyone deserves a voice within it.”

Summer Sessions at Swift Creek Mill Theatre

“Frozen Jr.”: Rising grades 5-8; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday, July 10-21; performances on July 21-22; $650

“Guys and Dolls Jr.”: Rising grades 9-12; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday, July 24-Aug. 4; performances on Aug. 4-5; $650

The registration deadline is one week before camp. swiftcreekmill.com/summer-camp

HATTheatre

Named for the many hats worn by those who help produce community theater, HATTheatre was founded in Richmond’s West End in 1993. The facility features a 66-seat black box-style theater and studio space for adult and children’s classes and rehearsals.

HATTheatre camps are designed for youth looking to have fun, gain acting experience, get creative, become more poised and improve public speaking. Vickie L. Scallion, founding executive, artistic director and instructor, has been hosting youth camps at HATTheatre for 30 years.

“Campers love getting to work in a professional theater,” she says. “We’re very interest-based — our camps focus on everything from Broadway musicals to science fiction, horror and fantasy, and since sessions are short, many students can sign up for more than one.”

Scallion says the first session, Sci-Fi, Fantasy & Horror, is perfect for “Harry Potter,” “Star Wars,” Marvel, gaming and anime fans. Students will put on their own action-packed show, complete with special effects, sounds, lighting and costuming.

The second session, Camp Broadway, is a way for children to be exposed to the arts and culture of Broadway. Students learn popular songs and scenes from hit shows like “Hamilton,” “Dear Evan Hansen” and “Wicked” and Disney favorites like “The Lion King” and “Aladdin.”

During the third session, participants perform a comedic mashup of fairytales in the Tangled Tales camp. The production combines storylines from “Cinderella,” “Shrek,” “Tangled” and more.

In the final session, Get a Clue, aspiring actors and true crime aficionados embark in a mystery theater with their own whodunit story full of twists and turns.

Summer Sessions at HATTheatre

Sci-Fi, Fantasy & Horror: Ages 8 and up; 1-4 p.m., Monday-Thursday, June 26-29; $190

Camp Broadway: Ages 9 and up; 1-4 p.m., Monday-Thursday, July 10-13; $190

Tangled Tales: Ages 9 and up; 1-4 p.m., Monday-Thursday, July 24-27; $190

Get a Clue: Ages 8 and up; 1-4 p.m., Monday-Thursday, July 31-Aug. 3; $190

There is no deadline to register, but spots fill up quickly. hattheatre.org/summer-camps-2023.html

Virginia Repertory Theatre

Celebrating its 70th anniversary, Virginia Repertory Theatre was established as a professional theater in 1953. It comprises four venues, includes an educational arm and is one of the area’s largest performing arts organizations.

Serving 300 families each summer, Virginia Rep camps encourage imaginative play, creative skills, communication and team collaboration. This year’s camps will be held at the Virginia Rep Center for Arts and Education, the organization’s newly acquired space on Hermitage Road. “We’re so excited to finally have our very own educational space, with access to so many schools,” says Irene J. Kuykendall, education manager.

The Stage Explorers program gives younger campers an introduction to the theater and an understanding of what goes on behind the scenes.

Designed for middle and high school students, the Young Performers Institute offers acting, singing and dancing as well as wild card classes.

“We try to offer something new every summer,” says Kuykendall. “Campers are [placed in] small groups and rotate through courses led by various artists. They get the chance to learn from working professionals.”

Kuykendall says in the past campers have written screenplays, learned stage combat techniques and participated in improv and clowning. “We also talk about typecasting and help our students think beyond certain roles they can play solely based on what they look like,” she says.

To attend Virginia Rep’s third camp session, Summer Showtime, children in grades 5-12 audition for a Broadway Junior production by sharing a one-minute video, singing a song of their choice.

“In the Summer Showtime experience, we try to demystify the process of auditioning,” Kuykendall says. “Then campers rehearse and work on songs, choreography and scene work before their performance.”

The Dramatic Adventures Camp is a shorter, condensed program for preschool- and kindergarten-age children. Each morning includes story drama, music, movement and arts and crafts. Participants get the chance to perform the last day of camp.

Summer Sessions at Virginia Repertory Theatre

Stage Explorers: Grades 1-6; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday, June 26-July 7 or July 17-28, extended day options available; $650

Young Performers Institute: Grades 7-12; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday, July 10-21; $650

Summer Showtime: A Broadway Jr. Musical: By audition, ages 8-18; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday, July 31-Aug. 11; $650

Dramatic Adventures Camp: Ages 5-6; 9 a.m. to noon, Monday-Friday, Aug. 14-18; $225

The registration deadline is the Friday prior to the camp start date. va-rep.org/camps.html

Encore! More Theater Camps

Weinstein JCC

The Jewish Community Center hosts numerous summer programs for youth, including Specialty Camps in the arts. Jewish Family Theatre’s Second Stage is hosting a two-week On Broadway theater camp at the Monument Avenue facility. Whether eager to take the stage or work behind the scenes, students will learn the various elements of theater, including music, choreography, acting, sound, costumes and more. The camp also includes an afternoon swim at the JCC indoor pool. The summer session for grades 6-8 runs 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, Aug. 7-18. The camp fee is $780 for JCC members and $890 for non-members. weinsteinjcc.org/explore-our-programs/camps

The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen

Summer Theatre Arts Camp is back by popular demand. Art will be offered each morning, followed by lunch and theater in the afternoon. Students ages 7-15 can choose from a whole day or a half day depending upon their interest. The theater program cultivates imagination and improvisation and builds character work and stage presence. Games, music and set design are also included. Dates and details are still to be determined. artsglenallen.com

Box 5 Cabaret Theatre

Local theater troupe The Phantom Players acquired a permanent home in Hopewell in 2022, the Box 5 Cabaret Theatre. The performance group is planning to offer its first camp for youth this summer. While teens will audition for lead and supporting roles, anyone ages 7-18 can participate. The musical will be performed mid-July and directed by Tracey Lynn Frame, with musical direction by Savannah Hatcher and Jesse Taylor. Students will learn from local artists as well as from Broadway professionals. Dates and details are still to be determined. thephantomplayers.com