‘O Lord Gal’

Kicking off The New Theatre at Firehouse’s 30th Mainstage season is the Virginia premiere of “Berta, Berta,” which continues through Oct. 15. The production is a collaboration with Richmond-based social justice theater company The Conciliation Project and is directed by TCP’s founder, Tawnya Pettiford-Wates.

“TCP is a brilliant organization that expands the audience experience of a play beyond the footlights, providing additional sociopolitical context that connects the fictional world of the play to the world we all share,” says Amber Marie Martinez, a spokesperson for Firehouse.

“Berta, Berta” follows Leroy, who commits a reprehensible crime and then seeks to make amends with his former lover Berta. The play is inspired by the eponymous prison chain gang song sourced from the Mississippi State Penitentiary and presents a fictional origin story of the tune.

Tickets are $35.

firehousetheatre.org