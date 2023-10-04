Spooky Experiences

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

Oct. 6-31

After dark at Hanover Vegetable Farm, the ghosts and ghouls come out for “Red Vein: 1999,” a haunted maze experience set 12 years after investigations into the fictional murders at Camp Ashland. There are four chilling attractions: an asylum, a corn field, woods and an orphanage. Designed to be scary for adults; parental discretion is advised. $22 to $72.

Oct. 27-29

Riverfront Canal Cruises hosts Eerie Canal Cruises, offering three nights of haunted tales based on historic Richmond events as participants float along the Kanawha Canal. This all-ages cruise includes candy for the kids. $6 (tickets must be purchased online).

Oct. 28

For the 18th year, the living dead will rise on Cary Street for Carytown’s annual Richmond Zombie Walk. Don your undead best — there are prizes for creativity — or just spectate as the horde moves through. The family-friendly event is free, but participants are asked to make a $5 charitable donation.

Through Oct. 31

Head to Ashland Berry Farm for daytime activities including pumpkin picking, hayrides and more. The 3D Boo House is just spooky enough for little ones. At night, “Terror on the Farm” is unleashed with the Demon Den, Reaper’s Chamber, Mayhem Manor 3D and Booger Woods. Designed to be scary for teens and adults; parental discretion is advised. Ticket prices vary based on activity ($5 to $30).

Ongoing

Haunts of Richmond Ghost Tours are offered year-round, but what better time than October to experience Richmond’s haunted history? Walking tours include “Shadows of Shockoe,” “Specters & Shades of Court End,” and “Haunted Capitol Hill.” Check out “Church Hill Chillers” on Halloween night. The tours are family friendly, but due to the nature of some historic facts, parental discretion is advised. $22 to $25.