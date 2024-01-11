Screening Stories

× Expand A still from “Matchmaking,” part of the 15th annual Israeli & Jewish Film Festival at the Weinstein JCC (Image courtesy Weinstein Jewish Community Center)

A cinema showcase dedicated to amplifying diverse voices, the Weinstein JCC’s Israeli & Jewish Film Festival returns for its 15th year Jan. 18-28. The films are selected with the intention of cultivating more understanding of Israeli and Jewish culture, which is made even more poignant due to recent headlines.

The festival opens with the 2021 French film “Farewell Mister Haffmann.” Set in the early days of World War II, a jeweler arranges for his family to flee German-occupied Paris. However, when his own attempts to escape fail, he seeks the aid of his assistant, creating a high-risk situation for all involved. The screening is at 7 p.m. Jan. 18. at the JCC, and tickets are $15. The film lineup also includes “Remembering Gene Wilder,” hosted at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture on Jan. 21, and “Matchmaking,” shown at the JCC on Jan. 23.

Visit the festival website for the full schedule and tickets.

weinsteinjcc.org