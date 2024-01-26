× Expand Photo by Sandra Sellars

The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts celebrates the Lunar New Year with ChinaFest. Part of the museum’s Family Day series, the free event is designed to unite the community for fun, education and exploration.

“For our ChinaFest: Year of the Wood Dragon Family Day, my hope is for people to come to the VMFA and learn something new — whether that be about the Lunar New Year, an artist’s process, a new skill or a performance type — we hope that guests leave feeling inspired and joyful,” says Natalie Feister, VMFA’s youth and family events coordinator.

Learn about the traditions and customs of the Chinese New Year through hands-on art activities, performances, artist demonstrations and more from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 3.

vmfa.museum