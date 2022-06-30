Train of Thought

× Expand Photo by Allie Meagher courtesy Children's Museum of Richmond

You need not travel to Azusa, Anaheim, Cucamonga or even Staples Mill Road to introduce the kids to passenger train travel. The Children’s Museum of Richmond’s downtown location (coincidentally next to the former Union/Broad Street Station, today the home of the Science Museum of Virginia), in association with the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority, presents the Amtrak Virginia train exhibit.

Beginner engineers can exercise their STEM-related enthusiasm by creating paths on an interactive train table (with drawbridges!), selecting map-based ticketed destinations and boarding a youngster-sized driver’s cab equipped with levers and an irresistible warning horn.

Delayed by the pandemic, this train exhibit will be at CMOR for a while — three years, to be exact. Such experiences can help prevent the disappearing railroad blues. Museum admission is $9.

childrensmuseumofrichmond.org