The Legend Continues

The New Year’s tradition of performances of the Latin Ballet of Virginia’s “Legend of the Poinsettia” comes to the Perkinson Center for the Arts & Education Jan. 5-7. The production is based on the Mexican folktale of a girl who doesn’t have a gift for baby Jesus, so she gathers weeds for him, and since she was gifting from her heart, they are transformed into beautiful red poinsettias — creating the origin story of the Christmas plant.

This marks the 23rd year of the production. It features artistic direction from Founder and Director Emerita Ana Ines King, who developed the show in 2001 to showcase Latin American dance and holiday traditions. The upcoming performances will be accompanied by internationally acclaimed baritone vocalist James Taylor.

Tickets are $23.

