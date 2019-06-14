Playing With Art

× Expand 3771509142 Praying Mantis (Photo by Sean Kenney)

At Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, it’s playtime. This summer, the venue is hosting “The Art of Play,” an exhibition that features six interactive art pieces created by Virginia artists, including works by local artists Mickael Broth, Nico Cathcart and Keith Ramsey. There’s an oversized kaleidoscope, an adult-friendly seesaw, a wooden horse and a “PinToy Meditation Wall” composed of 105,000 pins.

“The Art of Play” continues until Sept. 30. Coinciding with the exhibition is “Nature Connects: Art With Lego Bricks,” which returns June 28-Sept. 22 with new figures of insects, birds and flowers.

$8 to $13.

