Terrible Lizards

They’ve been extinct for millions of years, but dinosaurs won’t leave our imaginations, and they remain a pop culture fixation. We put them in our movies, cartoons and nightmares; we even name sporting teams after them. They’re also a part of an exhibition opening at the Science Museum of Virginia, “Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family,” which focuses on “new” members of the Tyrannosaur dynasty. The exhibit includes a life-size T. rex, dinosaur fossils and casts, a chance to hatch a dinosaur egg, and other interactive activities.

The exhibition runs June 19-Oct. 3. $10 to $15.50.

