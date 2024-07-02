Boredom Breakers

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

July 2-Sept. 5

At The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen, classes for kids, adults and families include balloon twisting, basic sewing and encaustic painting. Early registration is recommended as many summer seminars sell out. If interested in joining a class the week prior to its start date, call 804-261-2787 for registration. artsglenallen.com

July 13-Dec. 14

For an interactive shopping, art and music experience, head to the 17th Street Market for the monthly Richmond Night Market. Youth can enjoy the creative kids’ hangout, a makerspace features local pop-ups, and the Artisan Village offers goods from independent artists. The free event is held 5 to 9 p.m. on second Saturdays through December. richmondnightmarketva.com

Thursdays

Music Bingo at The Park RVA is an experience where instead of numbers, song titles are used to fill up your bingo card. This ongoing series was introduced in June, hosted by Ball of Fire Entertainment. It’s free and runs from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursdays (note The Park is age 21 and up after 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday). Music enthusiasts will love this spin on the classic game. thepark.com

Anytime

Blend summer stimulation with giving back by volunteering. Hunger-relief nonprofit Feed More offers food prep opportunities within its Community Kitchen and meal delivery through Meals on Wheels. Join homebuilding projects via Richmond Metropolitan Habitat for Humanity; CARITAS aids people experiencing homelessness and/or addiction with volunteer opportunities available; SOAR365 supports individuals with disabilities and is seeking assistance with its July Summer Series event.