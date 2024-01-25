From the Shadows

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Kingorama × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Richard Termine Prev Next

The Feb. 2 presentation of Hamid Rahmanian’s “Song of the North” at the University of Richmond’s Alice Jepson Theatre will demonstrate the theater mantra “the show must go on.”

Iranian-American Rahmanian worked for years to stage a 10th-century Persian poem as a cinematic shadow play with actors, puppets, animation and original music. Following performances in San Francisco in late October, a rental trailer containing the show’s electronic equipment, costumes, masks and puppets was stolen. The trailer was found, but the gear was gone, and the one-of-a-kind show pieces were trashed. Online fundraising began immediately, as did repairs.

“It is a very labor-intensive process,” Rahmanian says, “but the good news is we are on the path to finish it, hopefully, by the first week of January.”

Tickets to the 7:30 p.m. show start at $10.

tickets.modlin.richmond.edu