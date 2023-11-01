Pop Royalty

× Expand Photo by Joan Marcus

There’s an old mnemonic device that assists school children (mostly in the UK) with remembering the fates of the six wives of King Henry VIII: divorced, beheaded, died; divorced, beheaded, survived. But what if the Tudor-era women had banded together and formed a pop group? Well, the award-winning musical “Six” answers this question, featuring the six wives as they vocally match wits to determine who suffered the most at the hands of their husband.

This modern retelling of their stories features acclaimed original music; the live recorded album from the Broadway cast debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Cast Albums chart and amassed more than 6 million streams within the first month of its release. This pop concert experience is filled with female empowerment, humor and high-energy performances.

The Broadway in Richmond shows run Nov. 7-12 at the Altria Theater. Tickets start at $43.50.

altriatheater.com