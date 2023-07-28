Rubber Duckies for a Cause

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

Returning to Brown’s Island on Aug. 5, the RVA Duck Race & Festival of Inclusion will see a massive assemblage of rubber ducks float down the James River’s Haxall Canal, plus sensory-friendly activities for the whole family. It’s hosted by the Autism Society of Central Virginia, and proceeds from the online duck purchases (starting at $7 for one) benefit the nonprofit’s programming and services, which support and empower the local autism community. The ducks will be released at 3 p.m. and float toward the finish line for a chance to win multiple prizes, including a $10,000 grand prize. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and accommodates individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities, offering zoned areas of music, vendors, food and activities. Admission is free, but a $5 donation is suggested.

rvaduckrace.org