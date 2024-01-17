The Poet, the Man

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Tom Topinka × 2 of 2 Expand Illustration courtesy Richmond Shakespeare Prev Next

Richmond Shakespeare presents Liz Duffy Adams’ “Born With Teeth,” making its East Coast premiere. Set in the late 16th century, the production imagines a collaboration and symbiotic relationship between two giants of the theater: William Shakespeare and Christopher “Kit” Marlowe. Adams was inspired to write the play after discovering that the two masters may have worked together on “Henry VI.”

Jase Smith Sullivan, managing director at Richmond Shakespeare, says “Born With Teeth” allows the audience to view Shakespeare as a regular person, instead of the Bard. He says, “It’s a very funny, sexy and suspenseful play that I think he and Christopher Marlowe would find as a fitting tribute.”

“Born With Teeth” runs Jan. 25-Feb. 11 at the Dominion Energy Center’s Libby S. Gottwald Playhouse. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m., except for the Sunday shows, which start at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 to $45.

dominionenergycenter.com