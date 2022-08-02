× Expand Photo courtesy GWN Events

Teams of 20 paddlers will make their way down the James River in 40-foot-long canoes resembling dragons at the Richmond International Dragon Boat Festival, Aug. 6 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Led by the beat of the drummer sitting at the bow, the Chinese sport of dragon boat racing dates back 2,500 years, making its way to North America about 40 years ago.

“Local crews will battle it out for the coveted Community Championship trophy,” says Nick Frizzell of Great White North Events. The dragon boats will ride at Rocketts Landing, with entertainment as well as food trucks, a beer garden and marketplace.

mldb.gwnevents.com/richmond