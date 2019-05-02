Studio Dance

× Expand Photo courtesy Richmond Ballet

The Richmond Ballet’s Studio Series offers an intimate look at ballet, both classical and contemporary. This season's third (and final) installment features Ron Cunningham’s “Summerset,” which was first performed by the Richmond Ballet in 1988. Set to Edward Elgar’s “Opus 47,” it's a classical ballet inspired by the wedding of Princess Diana and Prince Charles. “Summerset” is paired with “Sweet Bitter Love,” an emotionally fueled ballet that tells the story of a romance that's not meant to be. Choreographed by the legendary Carmen de Lavallade, the ballet was originally intended to be a solo for her, but encouraged by her partner Alvin Ailey, she expanded it to a duet, set to the music of Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway.

Studio Three will be performed at the Richmond Ballet’s Canal Street studio from May 7-12.

407 E. Canal St.

richmondballet.com