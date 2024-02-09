Monster Mash

× Expand Photo courtesy Tulsa Ballet

The Richmond Ballet habitually presents a large performance piece in February, usually something classic or romantic like “Cinderella” or “Romeo and Juliet.” But this season’s offering is the gothic romance “Dracula.”

“I am incredibly excited for our company to bring Ben Stevenson’s ‘Dracula’ to Virginia,” says Richmond Ballet Associate Artistic Director Ma Cong. “This is a truly bold ballet with a high production value and dramatic choreography that evokes the spirit of a blockbuster show while still maintaining the classical style that our audiences crave.”

The show features a score by Franz Liszt performed by the Richmond Symphony.

“Dracula” runs Feb. 16-18 at the Dominion Energy Center’s Carpenter Theatre. Tickets start at $25.

richmondballet.com