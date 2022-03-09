Return of the Con

× Expand Image courtesy GalaxyCon

GalaxyCon, a three-day festival for pop culture fandom that hosts celebrity meet-and-greets, panel discussions, gaming experiences and cosplay contests, is back. The event, canceled last year due to pandemic restrictions, returns to the Greater Richmond Convention Center March 18-20.

“We are insanely excited to be back to Richmond,” says Kayce Schulte, a spokesperson for GalaxyCon. “We have Disney guests, we have Star Wars guests, we have a Power Ranger coming. There is going to be something for everyone.”

This year’s roster of celebrity guests includes Jenna Coleman from “Doctor Who,” Antony Starr from “The Boys,” Giancarlo Esposito from “The Mandalorian” and William Shatner from "Star Trek."

Yes, the stars are coming out, but that’s not all that’s shining at the event. A huge draw of GalaxyCon is the cosplay. Whether amateur or professional, young or old, people love dressing up as their favorite characters from movies, video games and anime. GalaxyCon will host multiple contests, including runway, kids’ and masquerade competitions, among others. Professional cosplay guests will show off their costume creations, including Richmond native Silver Heart Cosplay. Silver Heart (the name she goes by) says she was mesmerized by the elaborate outfits attendees donned at a 2015 comic convention in Richmond, and she used online tutorials to learn how to make costumes. Some of her favorites are Disney’s Princess Tiana, Wonder Woman and Mileena from the video game “Mortal Kombat.” She’ll have a booth in the exhibition hall all three days.

“We’re all there to geek out and have fun and be silly,” she says. “It’s just a place for you to truly be your best nerdy self, and I’m all about being your best, genuine, authentic self, and I think that’s a big appeal.”

The exhibition hall will be filled not only with celebrities at their autograph tables, but also with vendors selling items ranging from handmade jewelry to collectibles. And it wouldn’t be a comic-con without the comics. Jason Hamlin, owner of Cerebral Vortex at Regency Mall, has been a vendor at the previous two GalaxyCon Richmond conventions, and he says he loves talking comics with show attendees, whether they’re discovering their first comic book or are seeking that hard-to-find issue. And for those who are purchasing that first comic, he shares this advice: “Don’t worry about the values, just buy what you like and you’ll be entertained. … Comics are cool, and there’s a lot of good stuff to read.”

Artist Nick Justus will also be exhibiting during the show. A freelance comic artist, his work often focuses on superheroes. For the Cumberland County resident, the appeal of the show is that it packs so many interests into one event. “This particular show encompasses not just comics, but pop culture in general,” he says. “They also have a large artists’ alley for not only comic vendors like myself but arts and craft vendors.”

GalaxyCon’s Schulte says she hopes the event brings together fans who may not have had the opportunity to gather in some time.

“We want them to come and feel a sense of community,” she says. “It’s really important after everything we’ve all been though that we can come together and celebrate the fandoms that we have.”

GalaxyCon Richmond comes to the Greater Richmond Convention Center March 18-20. Tickets are $35 to $299.