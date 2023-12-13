Taking a Breather

× Expand Photo by David Hale

You consume media daily and nearly all the time, including what you’re holding right now, and the result is that you may feel your psyche pulled and twisted like taffy. Well, there’s art for that, and through Jan. 7, it’s Paul Chan’s “Breathers” at the Institute for Contemporary Art at Virginia Commonwealth University.

This is the first major U.S. museum exhibition in 15 years for the 2022 MacArthur “Genius Grant” recipient. Chan, a native of Hong Kong, is an artist, writer and publisher. A portion of the installation is fan-animated sculptural figures. They may bring to mind either the inflatable dancing tube man from commercial advertising or old screen savers (flying toasters, anyone?) busted out of the screen.

Admission is free.

icavcu.org