Nailed It

Party Nails performs at The Camel July 7

What does Party Nails sound like? Imagine the theme to the long-running sitcom “Portlandia,” sped up a bit and with intimate and sincere lyrics. Sounds good, right? The group is led by Elana Belle Carroll, a Los Angeles musician with a long history of teaching, mentoring and making music. Her latest album, “Past Lives and Paychecks,” came out in October, and she’s been reviewed favorably by media outlets such as Noisey and Bullett Media. The name might recall a temporary fashion accessory, but these Party Nails will likely be around for a while.

Prxzm also performs at The Camel on July 7 at 8 p.m.

$10 to $12.

thecamel.org

