Story of Legacy

An exhibition at Crossroads Art Center is all about RVA, featuring a members-only show of works inspired by the first Richmond poet laureate Douglas Powell’s (whose pen name is Roscoe Burnems) early 2010s poem “Ode to Richmond.” It’s one of the first pieces Powell published about his hometown; within it, he focuses on all the great art and artists to be discovered around the city.

The exhibition, which shares its name with the poem, opens May 17 as Crossroads celebrates its 22nd anniversary and continues through June 30. A free opening reception is scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. May 17; email the gallery at crossroadsartcenter@gmail.com to be added to the invitation list.

Two additional showcases, “The Gift of Trees” and “Encorepreneurs!” will run simultaneously.

