What Dreams Are Made Of

For fans of horror films, ghostly apparitions or people just in the market for some frightful fun during the spooky season, the inaugural Nightmare Weekend Richmond is creeping into the Greater Richmond Convention Center Oct. 13-15.

Produced by the organizers of GalaxyCon Richmond, Nightmare Weekend features celebrity guests, discussion panels, vendors, gaming and a cosplay contest where participants can show off their ghoulish getups. Meet with members of the cast of “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” including Matthew De Meritt (E.T.), Henry Thomas (Elliott) and Dee Wallace (Mary). Actors from Disney’s “Hocus Pocus” will also appear, including Thora Birch (Dani), Omri Katz (Max) and Vinessa Shaw (Allison).

Single-day, weekend and VIP tickets are available ($35 to $250).

