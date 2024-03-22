Light It Up

× Expand Richmond Raceway Track President Lori Waran with the RR pace car and staff (Photo courtesy Richmond Raceway)

NASCAR is at Richmond Raceway for Easter weekend, and the main event is under the lights. The Fan Zone and the track at large will feature festive activities including a visit from the Easter Bunny, a “hoppy hour” and an Easter Sunday service in the amphitheater.

“It’ll be unique for us and an incredible win for our fans, having two Cup races finish under the lights this year,” says Richmond Raceway Track President Lori Waran. “It’s going to be a pretty special time for our entire region.”

The Whelen Modified Tour opens the weekend at 6:30 p.m. March 29, followed by the Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250 at 1:30 p.m. March 30. The Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 is the main event at 7 p.m. March 31.

Single-race and full weekend tickets are available.

