Love for Mom

From afternoon tea to live music, here’s a sampling of activities surrounding the May 12 holiday.

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

Through May 11

The butterfly-themed Mother’s Day Tea Experience at The Queen’s Library Tea Room in Monroe Ward is a two-hour affair that features handcrafted tea blends, sweet and savory bites, and a gift for moms in attendance. The tearoom has been transformed into a whimsical fluttering scene, and a garden photo opportunity is also available. Tickets are $65 per person ($44 ages 8 and under), and a percentage of ticket sales benefits the Butterfly Society of Virginia. queenslibrarytearoom.com

May 11

Comedian Mike Jay presents “Dear Mama” Mother’s Day Comedy Night at TRIO Restaurant & Lounge in Richmond’s South Side. The evening is hosted by Queen City Comedy Festival with standup comic Porsha Renee emceeing the lineup of performers including Kells Morton, Algiers Diamond and Gina G. Plus, enjoy a three-course dinner for $25. Admission to the 6 p.m. show is $15. eventbrite.com

May 12

Gospel stars Tasha Cobbs-Leonard, J.J. Hairston, Charles Jenkins and Marvin Sapp take the Altria Theater stage for a “Mother’s Day Celebration.” Hosted by comedian and actor Jonathan Slocumb, the event features uplifting music honoring family matriarchs. The music begins at 4 p.m., and tickets start at $62.50. altriatheater.com

May 12

The Richmond Concert Band performs a free Mother’s Day Concert on the grounds of Agecroft Hall & Gardens. Pack a picnic and bring the special ladies in your life to enjoy this evening filled with the orchestral sounds of the community ensemble. The music starts at 6 p.m. and concludes at 7:30 p.m. agecrofthall.org