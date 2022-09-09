Missionary Musician

× Expand Photo by Ward+Kweskin/Nicholas Ashe Bateman

Josh Tillman, aka indie folk artist Father John Misty, is probably best known for his song “Real Love Baby.” His music features lyrics addressing common rock themes such as love, drugs and sex, but in a humorously cynical way, with Misty typically singing over slower-paced drumbeats and folksy guitar melodies. Although his style may be easygoing and pastoral, his stage presence is not. Misty, who grew up in an evangelical family, is known for being a highly energetic performer and is often seen falling to his knees during concerts, like the one he’s giving at Brown’s Island on Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $47.99.

