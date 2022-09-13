Plastic People

× Expand Photo by Jenny Anderson

Hold onto your burn books! “Mean Girls” the Broadway musical is coming to the Altria Theater.

Directed by “Book of Mormon” director Casey Nicholaw, “Mean Girls” tells the story of Cady, a quiet and naive girl who moves to suburban Illinois and is soon introduced to the Plastics, a trio of back-stabbing besties. When Cady tries to sabotage the reign of Regina George, queen of the Plastics, she’s taught a lesson in friendship, love, being human and, most importantly, when to wear pink.

This “totally fetch” performance runs Sept. 20-25. Tickets are $85 to $100.

altriatheater.com