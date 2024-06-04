Bigger and Better

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Aaron Saldivar × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

Outdoor music season at Maymont returns with the two-day Summer Kickoff Festival June 7-8. Seven local acts will perform, including Tom Petty tribute group Full Moon Fever, yacht rockers Three Sheets to the Wind and salsa artists Bio Ritmo. New this year is the Saturday cultural and performing arts experience.

“This festival offers a relaxed, family-friendly vibe and a real focus on local Richmond talent and cultural offerings,” says Melissa Abernathy, Maymont’s communications manager.

Hours are 5 to 10 p.m. on June 7 and 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on June 8. Tickets are $10 to $20 per day.

maymont.org