MLK in RVA

Jan. 12

Virginia Union University hosts the 46th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Leaders Celebration at the Downtown Richmond Marriott at 7:30 a.m. The ticketed event celebrates the legacy of the civil rights icon and people within the Richmond community who are continuing to do the work he stood for. This year’s ceremony will also give recognition to women elected leaders across the commonwealth.

Jan. 14

Get inspired by Martin Luther King Jr.’s enduring legacy and the sounds of the Richmond Symphony during an all-ages concert. Henry Panion III, professor of music and director of music technology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, will conduct the orchestra. He’s an award-winning conductor, composer and producer. The performance begins at 3 p.m. at the Dominion Energy Center’s Carpenter Theatre. Tickets are $15 to $86.

Jan. 18

Virginia Commonwealth University hosts a week of events commemorating the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., culminating with a celebration at the Institute for Contemporary Art starting at 5 p.m. This year’s theme is based on King’s quote, “Our goal is to create a beloved community, and this will require a qualitative change in our souls as well as a quantitative change in our lives.”

Feb. 2

Join Pearl the sheep for “Who Was Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.?,” a puppet show and story time at Meadow Farm Museum at Crump Park. The free event runs from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.