Mardi Gras in Dogtown

× Expand Family fun at a previous Mardi Gras RVA (Photo by Dave Parrish)

The Dogtown Dance Theatre brings a taste of New Orleans to Richmond with the ninth annual Mardi Gras RVA on Saturday, March 2. This year’s festivities begin with a family-friendly community parade that traverses seven blocks of the Manchester neighborhood just south of the James known as Dogtown, starting at 3 p.m. The party continues inside the Dogtown Dance Theatre — the former Bainbridge Gymnasium — at 109 W. 15th St. at 4 p.m. Inside, there will be music from jazz group Elana Lisa and the Hot Mess and 24 performance works by 12 local artists. New this year, the entire first floor will be transformed into a kids’ zone, with a photo booth, a mask-making station and other activities.

“It's one of our favorite events of the entire season,” Dogtown Dance Theatre Artistic & Executive Director Jess Burgess said during a dinner break while touring with her repertory company in Harrisonburg. “The free parade and affordable ticket prices make art and culture immediately accessible to a rapidly growing community.”

$5 to $15.

dogtowndancetheatre.com