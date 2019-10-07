Born Rapping

× Expand Photo by Scott La-Rockwell

Lyrics Born claims to be the only Asian American rapper to have released 10 studio albums and to have played major music festivals. That might be true, but that’s not what makes him special. The Californian has a gift for blending soul and funk sounds into his recordings, like he does on “I Changed My Mind” and “Callin’ Out.” He doesn’t do it with samples of old recordings, but with his voice, alternating between backpack rapper on the lyrics and a soul singer on the hooks, all while backed by a fully capable live band.

LB and soulful rockers Con Brio come to The Broadberry on Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. $15 to $18.

