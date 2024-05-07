Some Choice Rock

× Expand L7 (Photo by Robert Fagan)

Los Angeles-based rockers L7 come to The Canal Club on May 13. The all-female four-piece formed in 1985, broke up in 2001 and reunited in 2015; they’ve been active ever since. Hits include “Pretend We’re Dead,” which charted in 1992. The group initiated the Rock for Choice benefit concerts that ran from the early 1990s to the early 2000s.

Lunachicks guitarist Gina Volpe, active in music for almost as long as L7, will open the 7:30 p.m. show.

Tickets to the all-ages concert are $27 in advance, $30 at the door.

thecanalclub.com